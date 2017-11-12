Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Lony Foltz confers with others about the accuracy of the painted snowman ornament at the Paint Night Party event.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Organizer Jill Rannebarger uses a selfie stick to record a shot of the crowd at El Toro in Champaign.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Instructor Bev Durham talks about the Christmas tree ornament painting process at the Paint Night Party.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Lonette Worthy works on painting her ornament at the Paint Night Party benefiting the American Cancer Society.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Chelsea Willis checks out her drawing prize at the Paint Night Party.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Organizer Jill Rannebarger addresses the guests at the Paint Night Party benefiting the American Cancer Society.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Instructor Bev Durham talks about the Christmas tree ornament painting process at the Paint Night Party.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Karna Hendershott(cq) works on her Christmas Tree ornament at the American Cancer Society Paint Night Party.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Neighbors Pat Lacey (left) and Eileen Miller at the Paint Night Party held at El Toro restaurant.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Shelly Vaughn holds up a palette of paint pods as she gets ready to get to work at the Paint Night Party benefiting the American Cancer Society.
-
On the Town: Paint Night Party
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Paint Night Party event benefiting the American Cancer Society in Champaign on November 6, 2017
Paint Night Party instructor, Bev Durham (left) advises Theresa Harris at the Paint Night Party event.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.