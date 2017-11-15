UI Women's Basketball vs. Chicago State

Illinois women vs. Chicago State in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Cierra Rice (5) goes after a loose ball in front of Chicago State's forward Ines Mata (22) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Courtney Joens (30) and Chicago State's forward Alexandria Cliff (4) go after a loose ball in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Brandi Beasley (1) shoots over Chicago State's guard Tyeshia Bowers (10) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' forward Lyric Robins (2) shoots while being guarded by Chicago State's guard Konner Harris (11) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Courtney Joens (30) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' forward Alex Wittinger (35) shoots over Chicago State's forward Ines Mata (22) and Chicago State's guard Tiana Thomas (12) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Cierra Rice (5) looks to pass in front of Chicago State's guard Konner Harris (11) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' forward Ali Andrews (50) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' forward Lyric Robins (2) shoots while being guarded by Chicago State's guard Konner Harris (11) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Petra Holesinska (13) has a shot blocked by Chicago State's forward Ines Mata (22) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
UI head coach Nancy Fahey in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Illinois' guard Courtney Joens (30) attempts a three point shot in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
