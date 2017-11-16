Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, November 16, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
| Subscribe

Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'

Thu, 11/16/2017 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

Some of the items that make up the exhibit 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150' at Spurlock Museum in Urbana.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.