Some of the items that make up the exhibit 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150' at Spurlock Museum in Urbana.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Plato IV keyboard and terminal, left, a Illiac II Transistor Panel and control panel from the late 50s, center, and 25 MeV Betatron "Doughnut" as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Polyhymnia, muse from Ancient greek mythology plaster cast of a greek original as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Dolls, plates and tiles representing the diversity in the student body as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Plato IV keyboard and terminal, left, a Illiac II Transistor Panel and control panel from the late 50s, as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A log book that was uses to record yields on Morrow Plots in 1888 as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A Big Bird doll and Operation game as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Plates and tiles representing the diversity in the student body as part of the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
-
Spurlock Museum's 'Knowledge at Work: The University of Illinois at 150'
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Beth Watkins, left, Education and Publications Coordinator and curator Mike VanBlaricum at the Knowledge at Work: 150 Years of the University of Illinois at Spurlock Museum in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.