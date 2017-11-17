Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 18, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls State Swimming 2017
| Subscribe

HS Girls State Swimming 2017

Fri, 11/17/2017 - 6:13pm | Robin Scholz

The high school girl's state swimming championships at Winnetka High School on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, NOv. 18, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.