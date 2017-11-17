HS Girls State Swimming 2017

The high school girl's state swimming championships at Winnetka High School on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, NOv. 18, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Lauren Feddersen swims 500 Free at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Lauren Feddersen swims 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Ema Rajic swims the 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017. She advanced to the final on Saturday.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Ema Rajic leads her heat in the 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic checks her time in the 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Lizzie Gile swims 200 Free at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Lauren Feddersen swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 Medley Relay for Centennial at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Ema Rajic swims breast in the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Ema Rajic swims free in the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders swims 50 Free at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017. She qualified for the consolation final on Saturday.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Lizzie Gile swims 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders swims the 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017. She qualified for the consolation final on Saturday.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Isabelle Seten swims 100 Free at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Lizzie Gile swims the butterfly leg of the 200 Medley Relay at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Friday, November 17th, 2017.
