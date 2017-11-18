Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Sterling Newman Catholic Central during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill. The Falcons won the game 14-8 and will face Maroa-Forsyth in the state championship at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb next Friday.
HS 2A Football Semifinal: GCMS vs. Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (2) celebrates after his team's 14-8 win over Sterling Newman Catholic Central during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill. The Falcons will face Maroa-Forsyth in the state championship in Dekalb next Friday.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) gets off a punt under pressure from Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Chase Graham (22) during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cheerleaders call out from the sideline during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
GCMS fans watch from the stands during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
GCMS fans cheer from the stands during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen watches from the sideline during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players celebrate in the end zone after a safety against Sterling Newman Central Catholic during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players celebrate on the field after a 14-8 win over Sterling Newman Central Catholic during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer for their players after a 14-8 win over Sterling Newman Central Catholic in an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen cries while hugging players after his team's 14-8 win over Sterling Newman Central Catholic during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Luke Freehill (54), Mitch McNutt (5) and Alex Rosenbaum (56) walk off the field after a 14-8 win over Sterling Newman Central Catholic in an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players prepare to take the field before the start of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown by Ryland Holt (21) during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) runs the ball past the defense of Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Brody Ivey (33) and Alec Faley (17) during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt (5) tries to hold off a tackle from Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Cade Bianchi (31) during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
The GCMS mascot walks the sideline during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt (5) runs the ball under pressure from Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Brentin Erickson (35) during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players look to the sideline for their next play during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Luke Freehill (54) and Jarad Trantina (22) tackle Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Cade Gorzny (32) during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic fans try to fix a pop-up tent that blew away in the wind during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill.
