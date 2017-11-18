Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 18, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS 2A Football Semifinal: GCMS vs. Newman Central Catholic
| Subscribe

HS 2A Football Semifinal: GCMS vs. Newman Central Catholic

Sat, 11/18/2017 - 8:59pm | Stephen Haas

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Sterling Newman Catholic Central during an IHSA Class 2A semifinal football game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Gibson City, Ill. The Falcons won the game 14-8 and will face Maroa-Forsyth in the state championship at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb next Friday.

Sections (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.