HS Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Athens
Sat, 11/18/2017 - 8:15pm | Holly Hart

IHSA Class 1A State semi-final game: Tuscola vs Athens, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Athens Athletic Complex. Tuscola defeated Athens 21-14 to move on to the Class 1A State Title game. 

