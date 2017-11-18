IHSA Class 1A State semi-final game: Tuscola vs Athens, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Athens Athletic Complex. Tuscola defeated Athens 21-14 to move on to the Class 1A State Title game.
HS Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Athens
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola Warriors take the field against Athens, Saturday afternoon in Athens.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola;'s Andrew Erickson (#34) runs the ball against Athens.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Andrew Erickson (#34) out runs Athens's Drayton Davis (#7) in the first half.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola quarterback Luke Sluder (#7) gets a block from teammate Andrew Erickson (#34) in the second half.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Noah Pierce (#12) tackles Athen's Drayton Davis just as he makes a catch.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola quarterback Luke Sluter (#7) fends off Athen's Kyler Dyer (right) while looking for an open receiver.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Brayden Vonlanken (#55), Andrew Erickson (#34) and Hunter Woodard (#75) swarm Athen's Charles Molitoris (#48) in the second half.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Noah Pierce runs the ball in the first quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel (#11) stays inbounds as he is tackled by Athen's Dylan Fletcher (#1) in the second quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola Head Coach Andy Romine works with his team from the sideline.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Tuscola fans support their team Saturday afternoon in Athens.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola Head Coach Andy Romine sends in a play.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel makes a catch in the second quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel (right) runs the ball pressured by Athen's Evan Shuck (#12).
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola Head Coach Andy Romine.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Andy Romine talks with his players on the sideline.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola quarterback Luke Sluder (#7) hands off to Noah Pierce (#12)in the second half.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Andrew Erickson (#34) dives forward for extra yards.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola Head Coach Andy Romine.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Noah Pierce out maneuvers Athen's Wyatt Alderman (#3) and Drayton Davis (#7).
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Luke Sluter looks for an open receiver as he is pressured by Athen's Wyatt Alderman (#3).
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Dakota Denny (#61) and Hunter Woodard celebrate their win over Athens.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
A very happy Brayden Vonlanken lets everyone know who is number one.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Ashton Jones (#8) and Brayden Vonlanken celebrate their victory over Athens.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Hunter Woodard gets a hug of congratulations.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola quarterback Luke Sluter poses for a picture after Tuscola's Class 1A semi-final win.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Class 1A State semi-final game: Tuscola vs Athens, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Athens Athletic Complex. Tuscola defeated Athens 21-14 to move on to the Class 1A State Title game.
