HS Girls State Swim Finals

HSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic is all smiles after winning the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Reed Broaders' start of the 50 Free at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders gets a hug from Centennial swimmer Lauren Feddersen after the 50 Free Consolation Final at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Reed Broaders smiles on the medal stand after placing 6th in the 50 Free Consolation Final at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Lizzie Rumsey diving at the IHSA Girls State Diving Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Lizzie Rumsey diving at the IHSA Girls State Diving Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial diver Lizzie Rumsey gets some last minute tips from her coach Don Waybright at the IHSA Girls State Diving Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Lizzie Rumsey diving at the IHSA Girls State Diving Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial Diver Lizzie Rumsey on the medal stand after placing 6th in diving at the IHSA Girls State Diving Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Say goodbye to Centennial Diving Coach Don Waybright's mustache after Lizzie Rumsey placed 6th in diving at the IHSA Girls State Diving Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Reed Broaders swims the 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Reed Broaders smiles after the consolation final of the 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Reed Broaders smiles at her family after the consolation final of the 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic swims 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic reacts to winning the 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic on the medal stand after taking first in the 100 Breast at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic and her Uni High teammates at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic smiles after winning the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic gives two thumbs up after winning the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic swims the backstroke section of the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic swims the breaststroke section of the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic swims the freestyle section of the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic looks to her coaches after winning the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic is congratulated by her teammates after winning the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic on the awards stand after winning the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Ema Rajic swims the butterfly section of the 200 IM at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.
