On The Town: Dancing With the Stars 2017
Sat, 11/18/2017 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Dancing With The C-U Stars event in Champaign on Nov. 3, 2017. More than 450 people including Gala Chair Person Christie Ramshaw gathered at The Refinery. Presented by Ramshaw Real Estate. Proceeds from the gala go to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club to support After School and Summer Programs impacting over 1,000 youth from the community. 

