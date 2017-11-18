On The Town: Dancing With the Stars 2017

Dancing With The C-U Stars event in Champaign on Nov. 3, 2017. More than 450 people including Gala Chair Person Christie Ramshaw gathered at The Refinery. Presented by Ramshaw Real Estate. Proceeds from the gala go to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club to support After School and Summer Programs impacting over 1,000 youth from the community.
Dancer Masha Trenhaile (left) with Carlos Nieto and Inna Meyer at the Dancing With The Stars benefit for the Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club.
The Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club Board of Directors are (from the left) Scott Miller, Bob Plecki, Patrick Harrington, Jerry Ramshaw, Ginny Holder, CEO/Executive Director Sam Banks, and Jason Hunter.
Don Moyer Boy's and Girl's Club CEO/Executive Director Sam Banks (front row center) with volunteers from Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at the Dancing With the Stars fundraiser.
From the left are Howard Milton, Barclay Milton, Dafna Tal-Thomas, and Deon Thomas at the Dancing With the Stars fundraiser benefiting the Don Moyer Boy's and Girl's Club.
The Dancing WIth the Stars event committee pose for a photo before guests arrive. From the left are Kim McQueen, Joan Sensenbrenner, event Chair Christie Ramshaw, and Ginny Holder.
Dancers Todd Mayfield and Stephanie Clifton try out the Refinery's dance floor before their performance at Dancing With The Stars benefiting the Don Moyer Boy's and Girl's Club.
Refinery owner and former Dancing with the Stars winner, Erwin Goldfarb (right) with his niece, Leah Heil.
Jeffery and Tami Verbin (left) with dance competitor Howard Milton at the Dancing With The Stars benefit for the Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club.
From the left are Ryann Monahan, Jennifer Hesch, Janet Kroencke, and Jenn Nelson at the Dancing With The Stars benefit for the Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club.
Jerry Ramshaw (center) with John Carson (right) and his son, Jay Ramshaw. Ramshaw was a primary sponsor of Dancing With The Stars benefit for the Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club.
Erwin Goldfarb (left) with Brittany Yeary.
Kyle Robeson (left), Phyllis Robeson, and son Eric Robeson at the Dancing With The Stars benefit for the Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club.
Members of Phi Kappa Psi before guests arrived at The Refinery for the Dancing With the Stars fundraiser. The fraternity's primary volunteer effort is assisting the Don Moyer Boy's and Girls Club. They assisted with serving and guest care at this years fundraiser.
