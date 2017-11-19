Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall

Sun, 11/19/2017 - 8:30pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.