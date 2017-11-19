University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Smith goes hard to the basket as Marshall's Jannson (cq) Williams (#3) and C.J. Burks (#14) defend in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (#3) puts up a shot in the second half against Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aaron Jordan drives to the basket between Marshall's Aidin Penava (#11) and Jon Elmore (#33). University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (right) shoots over Marshall's Dani (cq) Kolianin. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Alstork (front) looks for an open man in the second half vs Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood explodes on the sideline during the second half against Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood explodes on the sideline during the second half against Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood explodes on the sideline during the second half against Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood explodes on the sideline during the second half against Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Smith goes high to the basket. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Da' Monte Williams passes the ball in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Smith drives to the basket vs Marshall. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Learn Black moves the ball as Marshall's Jannson (cq) Williams (#3) defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kipper Nichols looks to the basket. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) drives between Marshall defenders in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (#2) shoots as Marshall's Christian Thieneman (#0) and Aidin Penava (#11) bring the pressure. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Te'jon Lucas lays in the ball. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Brad Underwood talks with Michael Finke as he leaves the floor. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aaron Jordan (#23) makes his way past Marshall defender Jon Elmore (#33) in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Marshall
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (#3) is pressured by Marshall's Aidin Penava (#11) in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Marshall, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Marshall 91-74.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.