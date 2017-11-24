Tuscola and Lena-Winslow in the IHSA Class 1A State Championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Friday November 24, 2017.
HS Football Class 1A Championship: Tuscola vs. Lena-Winslow
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Lena-Winslow's Rahveon Valentine (43) holds off a tackle by Tuscola's Cade Kresin (29) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola's Andrew Erickson (34) runs the ball during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) looks for room to run against Lena-Winslow during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel (11) gets pushed out of bounds by Lena-Winslow's Isaiah Bruce (88) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola's Cale Sementi (91) celebrates after a turnover against Lena-Winslow during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) runs the ball against Lena-Winslow during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola players gather on the field after a 21-20 loss to Lena-Winslow in the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Tuscola's Hunter Woodard (75) and Cade Morgan (52) hug on the field after the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill. Lena-Winslow won the game 21-20.
Tuscola players hold their runner-up trophy after the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill. Lena-Winslow won the game 21-20.
Tuscola's Cale Sementi (91) reacts after the IHSA Class 1A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill. Lena-Winslow won the game 21-20.
