Illinois men vs. North Carolina Central in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) passes out to Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) dunks in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols and (2) North Carolina Central's forward Dominique Reid (22) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols and (2) North Carolina Central's forward Dominique Reid (22) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) guarded by North Carolina Central's guard Jordan Perkins (4) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2)in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Head coach Brad Underwood questions his players in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Fans give Illinois' a standing cation at the end in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Assistant Coach Jamall Walker shakes hand with a fan following a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) and North Carolina Central's forward Zacarry Douglas (2) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.ui
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) and Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) shake hands with fans n the way-out of the arena following their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) and North Carolina Central's forward Dominique Reid (22)in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13)in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) and North Carolina Central's forward Pablo Rivas (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) and North Carolina Central's guard Reginald Gardner Jr (5) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Brad Underwood chats with Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) tin a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) and North Carolina Central's forward Pablo Rivas (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) ad North Carolina Central's guard Reginald Gardner Jr (5) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) North Carolina Central's guard Raekwon Harney (0) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
-
Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and North Carolina Central's guard Raekwon Harney (0) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.