Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 25, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central
| Subscribe

Illini Mens Basketball vs. North Carolina Central

Fri, 11/24/2017 - 2:18pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois men vs. North Carolina Central in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.