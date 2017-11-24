Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola players listen to Head Coach Andy Romine talk about their season. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Noah Pierce (center) and his family celebrate a second place finish in the Class 1A Title game. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Assistant Coach Ted Minger (left) speaks of the dedication of Head Coach Andy Romine (right). Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola foreign exchange student Blake Morgan (left) from Australia returns to Tuscola to root on his friend in the Class 1A State Title Game. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Luke Sluder gets a hug from assistant coach Sementi after receiving his medal for second place in state. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola fans welcome the team back to Tuscola after their trip to State. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Andrew Erickson poses with the State Runner up Trophy. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Noah Pierce signs the State Football banner. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Andy Romine address the crowd gathered at Tuscola High School on Friday evening. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
-
Tuscola Football Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brayden Vonlanken comes forward to receive his medal. Tuscola football celebrates it's second place finish in the Class 1A State Finals, Friday evening, November 24, 2017 at Tuscola High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.