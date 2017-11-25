University of Illinois Football team finishes at 2-10 after a 42-7 loss to Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois Football vs Northwestern
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois wide receiver Kendall Smith (17) and Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) walk of the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Lovie Smith watches his team warm up at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) is hit by Northwestern linebacker Brett Walsh (10) in the first-quarter run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) splits Northwestern defenders on a first-quarter TD run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) stops Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Northwestern tight end Garrett Dickerson (9) is greeted by teammates after scoring over Illinois defensive back Patrick Nelson (21) and Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (88) pulls down a reception over Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (88) escapes Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) after making a second-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Northwestern wide receiver Jelani Roberts (6) runs away from Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) for a touchdown in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois running back Dre Brown (25) steps away from Northwestern place kicker Luke Otto (31) on a second-quarter kickoff return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) helps stop Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin (28) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) dives at Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin (28) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Lovie Smith stands with senior Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) in the pre-game ceremony for seniors at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Gaziano (97) hits Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) causing a in the third-quarter fumble at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Northwestern defensive lineman Sam Miller (91) reaches over the goal line scoring a TD on a Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) fumble in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) left, and Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) stop Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Lovie Smith talks to Illinois defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo (94) after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Illinois fans in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
