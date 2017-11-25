Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Football vs Northwestern
Sat, 11/25/2017 - 4:37pm | Rick Danzl

University of Illinois Football team finishes at 2-10 after a 42-7 loss to Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

