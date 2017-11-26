All Area Boys Soccer shoot, Sunday, November 19, 2017, Champaign, Illinois.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Jake Sellett. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
All-Area boys' soccer Player of the Year, Urbana's Bennett Anderson, left, and his brother David, at Urbana High School on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
All-Area boys' soccer Player of the Year, Urbana's Bennett Anderson, left, and his brother David, at Urbana High School on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
All-Area boys' soccer Player of the Year, Urbana's Bennett Anderson, left, and his brother David, at Urbana High School on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Artem Burnett. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Bennett Anderson. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni High senior Rahi Miraftab-Salo, All Area Boys Soccer, in radio studio at the News Gazette Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni High senior Omeed Miraftab-Salo, All Area Boys Soccer, in radio studio at the News Gazette Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Caleb Griffin. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck-Henning's Drew Reifsteck. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Ethan Mansfield. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Francisco Andrade. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Joe Hoffman. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Magnus Parente. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Santiago Rodriguez. All Area Boys Soccer, Sunday, November 19, 2017in the WHMS 97.5 Studio at the News Gazette.
