Messiah Sing Along
Sun, 11/26/2017 - 6:14pm | Holly Hart

The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy. 

