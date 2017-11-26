The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bass, Robert Grisbrook (right) under the direction of Joseph Baldwin (left) performs a part of the Messiah. The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tenor, Aaron Godwin (right) under the direction of Joseph Baldwin (left) performs a part of the Messiah. The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tenor, Aaron Godwin (right) under the direction of Joseph Baldwin (left) performs a part of the Messiah. The Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana and Joseph Baldwin, Music Director present the Messiah Sing Along, Sunday, November 26, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Savoy.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.