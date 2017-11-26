On The Town: Farm Bureau Harvest Gala 2017

The Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign on November 10, 2017.
Three St. Joseph High School alumni are also Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship recipients. From the left are Josie Runck, Kristen Kurtz, and Matthew Raab. Scholarship awardees helped with the raffle ticket sales and silent auction during the organization's Harvest Gala.
Jon Mitchell browses the pie and cake table at the Harvest Gala.
Ellen Schmidt, Executive Director of Parkland College Foundation (left), Peter Schmidt, Larry Kanfer, and Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation board member Alaina Kanfer at the Harvest Gala.
Annie Murray (left) owner of LA Gourmet and Pear Tree Estates and former Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship recipient with Farm Bureau Foundation president Kirk Builta and Myla Munro, Earth Partners Coordinator. Pear Tree Estates hosted the annual Harvest Gala supporting the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship program.
Harvest Gala emcee, Kris Ehler (left) with Tracy Ehler. Tracy is holding the Bourbon Brown Butter Apple Pie she baked for the pie table at the event.
Bev Ehler (left) helps scholarship recipient Katie Silver sell raffle tickets to Gerald Henry at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Harvest Gala.
Sophia Hortin, FFA Section 17 president (left) and FFA member Bailey Parks-Moore tended the Earth Partners Wishing Wall. Harvest Gala guests could donate to support agriculture education in the school of their choice.
Jack Murray assisted scholarship recipient Claire Smith selling raffle tickets at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Harvest Gala.
Wava and Carl Meyer checked out the silent auction items available at the Harvest Gala.
Madison Mitchell (right) sells raffle tickets to Kimberly Meenen (center) and Kim Kidwell, Dean of the University of Illinois College of ACES at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Harvest Gala.
Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation board members gather for a photo during the Harvest Gala event. From the left are Mike Mazzocco, secretary, Jim Goss, vice president, Brian McCoy, board president, and Vann Parkin, treasurer.
Mark and Denise Dalton at the Harvest Gala held at Pear Tree Estates.
