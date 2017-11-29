Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball at Wake Forest 2017
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball at Wake Forest 2017

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 1:05am | Niko Dugan

Photos from the Illini's 80-73 loss to the Demon Deacons on Nov. 28, 2017, in Winston-Salem, N.C., as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.