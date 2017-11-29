UI Men's Basketball at Wake Forest 2017

Photos from the Illini's 80-73 loss to the Demon Deacons on Nov. 28, 2017, in Winston-Salem, N.C., as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Illinois's Trent Frazier, left, drives past Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) dunks over Illinois's Michael Finke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Wake Forest's Keyshawn Woods (1) and Illinois's Kipper Nichols (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (2) looks to pass as Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) and Bryant Crawford (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) misses a dunk as Illinois's Leron Black (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Illinois's Da'Monte Williams (20) drives to the basket against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (3) looks to pass as Wake Forest's Terrence Thompson (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford (13) drives against Illinois's Aaron Jordan (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Illinois's Leron Black, left, shoots against Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
