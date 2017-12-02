Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Girl's Basketball: Rantoul vsFisher
Sat, 12/02/2017 - 7:00pm | Holly Hart

Rantoul Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Rantoul High School. The Bunnies defeated the Eagles 54-44. 

