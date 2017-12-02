Illini Ninja Warrior

The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Noah Barkley, 14 of Urbana flips off the mountain top during his run of the Ninja Warrior Course. The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Braydon Mora, 10 years old of Champaign tries out his Ninja Warrior skills. The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tom Gibbs, the Men's Team manager shows off his gymnastic skills Saturday afternoon at Kenney Gym. The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini Gymnast Amy Roe demonstrates how the Ninja Warrior obstacle course works. The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Alex Huber, 10 years old of Champaign climbs his way to the top of Kenney Gym.The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Young hopeful Ninja Warriors wait their turn to test their skills. The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
