Illini Ninja Warrior
Sat, 12/02/2017 - 4:25pm | Holly Hart

The Fighting Illini Men's and Women's Gymnastics host a Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids and adults. Community members test their skills on U of I gymnasttics apparatus's that are converted into a mini-Ninja Warrior course. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kenney Gym. 

