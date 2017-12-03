A look inside the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The dining room of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The study in the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A piano is seen in the living room of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ivy grows along a fence in the front yard of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Exposed wood beams in the living room of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Roger and Andrea Shields talk about the history of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The exterior of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Old photographs from the 1920s show the progress of construction on the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tiles from the old Robeson's Tea Room were repurposed to make the dining room floor in the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Light pours in through the windows of the solarium that Roger and Andrea Shields added on to the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The exterior of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Original wood floors in the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A colorful centerpiece is illuminated in the dining room of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Andrea Shields talks about the history of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The winding staircase that leads to the second floor of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A fireplace is seen in the dining room of the Frederick Squires House, 1003 W. Church St. in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
