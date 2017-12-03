The Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
Family members of deceased past Lions Club presidents posed for a photo. From the left are Martha King (widow of Jerry King), Edna Bowen (sister of John Harper), Sheila Carlson (step daughter of Clyde German), and Norma German (Clyde German's widow).
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
Renata Basler (center) with Berniece Loschen (left) and Carolyn Flesner at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration.
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
A team of Lions Club members worked to prepare food for the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration. From the left are Marcia Mennenga, Pam Reynolds, LouAnn Mennenga, Florene Ackerman, Connie Severins, Molly Flesner, Teresa McLain, and Diane Baker.
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
A gold painted lion adorns the Lions Club meetings in Gifford. The lion also accompanies vehicles during the organization's parade activities.
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
Lori Bennett, Lions Club District Governor (left) with Amy Hill, District 1-M Public Relations. The two came from Paris, Illinois to attend the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration. District 1-M includes 63 clubs throughout central and eastern Illinois.
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
From the left are Kurtis Johnson, Gifford Lions Club Secretary, Cale Heidbreder, and Tim Porter at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration.
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
Past Gifford Lions Club presidents gather with the current president for a photo at the organization's 60th Anniversary Celebration. In the front row from the left are Eldred Cornelius, Earl Smith, current president Darrold Kennedy(cq), Larry Hethke, Neil Baker, and Don Wilson. In the back row are Rodney Bergman, Bill Kurth, Rex Frye, Jim Cleary, and Derald Ackerman(cq).
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
Darrold Kennedy, current president, starts the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration.
-
On The Town: Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary Celebration event in Gifford on November 15, 2017
A custom decorated cake helped celebrate the Gifford Lions Club 60th Anniversary.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.