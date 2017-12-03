UI Men's Basketball vs. Maryland

Illinois falls in a heartbreaking 92-91 loss to Maryland in overtime in a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) leave the court following Illinois' 92-91 loss to Maryland in overtime in a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
The Orange Krush holds newspapers during introductions at the Illinois vs. Maryland NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) and Maryland's forward Bruno Fernando (23) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) reacts after watching a replay of his foul on the scoreboard with .6 seconds left in Illinois' 92-91 loss to Maryland in overtime in a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) reacts to fouling with .6 seconds left in Illinois' 92-91 loss to Maryland in overtime in a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan (1) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) and Maryland's guard Kevin Huerter (4) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) attempt to block a shot by Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan (1) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Maryland's guard Kevin Huerter (4) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) and Maryland's center Michal Cekovsky (15) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Maryland's forward Bruno Fernando (23) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Maryland's guard Jared Nickens (11) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan (1) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) drives around Maryland's guard Dion Wiley (5) in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) sets a pick as Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) prepares to shoot during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Maryland's head coach, Mark Turgeon during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood shows his displeasure during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan (1) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) is covered by Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) and Maryland guard Anthony Cowan (1) in a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Maryland won 92-91 in overtime.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
