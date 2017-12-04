Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central's Chanice Willis(1) shoots in front of Urbana's Amaya Bahler(13) in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central's Lela McCoy(10) shoots in front of Urbana's Lauryn Cross(15) in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
-
HS Girls's Basketball: Urbana vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Central vs. Urbana in a prep game at Central in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.