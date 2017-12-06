Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Champaign man found guilty of molesting 90-year-old at nursing home

UI Men's Basketball vs. Austin Peay 2017
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Austin Peay 2017

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 5:58pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois vs. Austin Peay in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.