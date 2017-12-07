Centennial vs. Champaign Central in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2017.
HS Girls's Basketball: Centennial vs. Central 12/7/17
HS Girls's Basketball: Centennial vs. Central 12/7/17
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Centennial's Taliah Pemberton(21) and Central's Dre'Anna Colvin(21) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Lela McCoy(10) drives past Centennial's Vanessa Frazier(50) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Jayden Wilson(0) and Centennial's Ashley Kirby(12) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Lela McCoy(10) and Centennial'sLia Potter(14) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Chanice Willis(1) and Jocelyn Dupree (44) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Jayden Wilson(0) shoots over Centennial's Molly Potter(11) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central'sValencia McCoy(5) and Centennial's Molly Potter(11) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Kayla Wilson(42) and Centennial's Azaria Smith(33) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Jocelyn Dupree(44) and Centennial's Ashley Kirby(12) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Dre'Anna Colvin(21) and Centennial's Amia Wright(24) go after a loose ball in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Kortnee Smith (33) and Centennial's Taliah Pemberton(21) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Kyla Wilson(42) is founded by Centennial's Centennial's Taliah Pemberton(21) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Chanice Willis(1) shoots over Centennial's Taliah Pemberton(21) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's Kortnee Smith(33) tires to take a rebound from Centennial's Vanessa Frazier(50) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Centennial's head coach Jeff Carleton in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Central's head coach Pancho Moore leaves the court at half time in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Centennial's Ashley Kirby(12) in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
