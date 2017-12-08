Members of the Centennial Expressions Choir made several stops around Champaign to sing Christmas carols during their annual "Caning Day" on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 in Champaign, Ill.
Centennial Expressions 'Caning Day'
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Sabine Panumpabi, center, holds hands with Dom Chism, left, and Kayla Eichorn, all Centennial High School seniors, at Manzella's Italian Patio as members of the Centennial Expressions Choir take turns sharing their favorite parts of the day during the group's annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Members of the Centennial Expressions Choir sing Christmas carols in the lobby of the Champaign Police Department during their annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Centennial senior Nicholaus Langenfeld, dressed as Santa Claus, crosses University Avenue with other members of the Centennial Expressions Choir as they walk from the Champaign Police Department to their next stop at Manzella's Italian Patio during their annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Members of the Centennial Expressions Choir sing Christmas carols at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on East University Avenue during their annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Centennial junior Thomas Green carries a keyboard down East University Avenue with other members of the Centennial Expressions Choir as they travel between stops to sing Christmas carols during their annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
A candy cane hangs from a security camera in the lobby at the Champaign Police Department after members of the Centennial Expressions Choir stopped to sing Christmas carols during their annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Marian Wyatt, choir director for the Centennial Expressions Choir, leads students during their annual "Caning Day" as they sing Christmas carols in the lobby of the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
From left-right: Centennial seniors Dylan Chambers, Lexi Alves, Haylie Denzer, Jasmine Johnson and DiDi Terry sing Christmas carols at Manzella's Italian Patio with other members of the Centennial Expressions Choir during the group's annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
