Centennial Expressions 'Caning Day'
Fri, 12/08/2017 - 3:15pm | Stephen Haas

Members of the Centennial Expressions Choir made several stops around Champaign to sing Christmas carols during their annual "Caning Day" on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 in Champaign, Ill.

