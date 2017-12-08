Illinois volleyball vs. Michigan State in NCAA Regionals at Penn State on Friday, December 8, 2017.
UI Volleyball NCAA Regionals
Brandi Donnelly attempts to dig a ball during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Illini senior Brandi Donnelly makes a pass in the NCAA Regional volleyball match against Michigan State on Friday, December 8
The Illini team celebrates a point in NCAA Regional competition against Michigan State at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State on Friday, December 8.
Jacqueline Quade(#7) makes a dig during the Illini volleyball match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Illini senior Brandi Donnelly digs a ball while covered by Morgan O'Brien (#16) during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Jordyn Poulter (#1) serves during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Volleyball Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Illini Megan Cooney (#15) with Ali Bastianelli (#15) celebrates a point during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Illini head coach Chris Tamas discussed a play with Illini players Jordyn Poulter (L) and Ali Bastianelli (R) during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter makes a set during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Several members of the Illini Spike Squad made the trip to the Penn State campus to cheer on their team at the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Volleyball Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Megan Cooney (L) and Ali Bastianelli (R) go up for a block during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Volleyball Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Illini sophomore Jacqueline Quade goes up for a kill during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Volleyball Regionals on Friday, December 8.
View of Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State during the Illini vs Michigan State NCAA Volleyball Regional on Friday, December 8.
Illini head coach Chris Tamas talks to his team during a time-out in the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
View of Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State during the Illini vs Michigan State NCAA Volleyball Regional Friday, December 8.
Brandi Donnelly celebrates a point during the Illini match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Jacqueline Quade(#7) makes a dig during the Illini volleyball match against Michigan State in NCAA Regionals on Friday, December 8.
Members of the Illini team during warmups in NCAA Regional competition featuring Illinois against Michigan State at Rec Hall on the camps of Penn State
The Illini team introductions at NCAA Regional competition featuring Illinois against Michigan State at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State on Friday, December 8.
