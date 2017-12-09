Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglass Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tori Peete, 6 years old of Urbana tries to remember everything on her Christmas list as Santa listens patiently.
A'aziyah Ashon, 7 years old of Champaign has fun getting her face painted at Breakfast with Santa.
Madeleine Clark, 3 years old of Champaign, rings Santa's Jingle Bell with some help from her mom Kristen.
Olivia Elam, 2 years old and Jaden Johnson, 5 years old of Champaign get a photo with Mrs. Claus Saturday morning at the Douglass Center.
Brella Peete, 4 years old of Urbana tells Santa what is on her wish list this Christmas.
Whitney Peete, 3 years old of Urbana has her photo taken with Santa Claus, Saturday morning at the Douglass Center.
The Clark Family gets acquainted with good old Santa Claus.
Stephen Moffitt, 8 years old is all smiles as she has breakfast with Santa Claus.
Brella Peete, 4 years old (left) and her sister Whitney, 3 years old check out their gift bag from Santa, Saturday morning at the Douglass Center.
