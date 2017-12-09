Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, December 9, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Bishop McNamara
| Subscribe

HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Bishop McNamara

Sat, 12/09/2017 - 5:12pm | Holly Hart

Saint Thomas More Boy's Basketball vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at The High School of Saint Thomas More. The Sabers defeated the Fightin' Irish 59-55. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.