On The Town: Corvette Club of Illinois

The Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Participants in the clubs Best Worst Sweater Contest line up on stage at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Decorative candy treats sit atop the dinner tables at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
(From left) Corvette Club of Illinois Vice President Barry Wagner, BETHS Place Executive Director Sharon Jarboe, Corvette Club of Illinois President Doug Hanner, Eastern Illinois Foodbank President and CEO Jim Hires, and Corvette Club of Illinois Secretary Debby Wagner display a check for charity at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Paper goods and other items to be donated to Beths Place in Tuscola surround the Christmas Tree at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
A trifle sits on the dessert table at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Club members and guests gather for dinner at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Club President Doug Hanner welcomes guests at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Guests enjoy a catered meal and freshly made desserts at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Club Vice President Barry Wagner speaks at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank President and CEO Jim Hires addresses guests at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
BETHS Place Executive Director Sharon Jarobe speaks to the crowd at the Corvette Club of Illinois Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Dec. 2, 2017.
