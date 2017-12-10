Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Womens Basketball vs Detroit Mercy
Sun, 12/10/2017 - 6:09pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Detroit Mercy, Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the State Farm Center. The Illini beat the Titans 73-65. 

