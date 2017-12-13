Illini men's basketball vs. Longwood in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) guards in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) dunks in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) goes up for a shot in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwoodin a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) and Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Longwood's guard B.K. Ashe (2) battle for a rebound in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) and Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Longwood's guard B.K. Ashe (2) battle for a rebound in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Samson Oladimeji (35) and Longwood's forward Chris Shields (30) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) and Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) on the bench in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) dunks in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) passes around a Longwood player in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) guards Longwood's forward Jordan Cintron (20) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Drew Cayce (10) drives past Longwood's guard Isaiah Walton (1) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) and Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) guard Longwood's guard Isaiah Walton (1) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Matic Vesel (4) and Longwood's guard B.K. Ashe (2) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) and Longwood's forward JaShaun Smith (21) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) gets an arm in the face by Longwood's forward Chris Shields (30) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.