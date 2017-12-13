Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Longwood

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 6:01pm | Robin Scholz

Illini men's basketball vs. Longwood in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.