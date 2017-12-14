Centennial, Urbana, Monticello and Mt. Zion in a wrestling quadrangular at Centennial High School on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.
HS Wrestling Quad 12/14/17
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
120-Centennial's Justin Cardani and Monticello's James Smith in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
152-Urbana's Pauly Carr reacts in pain while wrestling Mt. Zion's Mica Conaway in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
220-Monticello's Lonnie Jordan and Centennial's Jacob Trail in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
106-Centennial's C. McMullen and Monticello's Aiden York in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
195- Monticello's Seth Menacher and Centennial's Lance Russell in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
Monticello's Seth Menacher chats with his coach in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
Centennial coaches watch in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
285- Monticello's Benton Freeseman and Centennial's Nic Lagenfeld in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017.
120-Centennial's Justin Cardani and Monticello's James Smith in a match at Centennial High School in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 14, , 2017. Cardani holds his opponent down as the ref counts.
