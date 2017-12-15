Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Unity in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) shoots between Bismark-Henning's Jared Dazey (12) and Bismark-Henning's Wyatt Edwards (1) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Bismark-Henning's Jared Dazey (12) guards Unity's Evan Miebach (10) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's JT Wheeler (25) dunks in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's JT Wheeler (25) and Bismark-Henning's Josh Stephens (5) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Bismark-Henning's Wyatt Edwards (1) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's Luke Warnes (20) saves a ball from going out of bounds in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Bismark-Henning's Hunter Keith (11) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's head coach Matt Reed in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Bismark-Henning's Jared Dazey (12) gets stripped of the ball by Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) and Unity's Evan Miebach (10) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's Cale Shonkwiler (3) shoots over Bismark-Henning's Wyatt Edwards (1) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Bismark-Henning's head coach Gary Tidwell in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity's Ethan Miebach (33) and Bismark-Henning's Jared Dazey (12) in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Unity vs. Bismark-Henning in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
HS Boy's Basketball: B-H/R-A vs. Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Bismark-Henning's Jared Dazey (12) is hassled by Unity fans in a prep game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
