University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois won 59-47.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice (#5) powers past Austin Peay's Michaela Campbell (#25) and Falon Baker (#33). University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Fitzpatrick (#23) saves the ball from going out in the first half. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey has a word with an official in the first half against Austin Peay. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (#1) is pressed by Austin Peay's Bri Williams (#13). University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice (#5) drives to the basket in the first half. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (#23) blows past Austin Peay's Brandi Ferby (#3) in the first quarter.University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice throws the ball away from Austin Peay's Bri Williams (#13) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Petra Holesinska (#13) works her way past Austin Peay defenders in the first quarter of play. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger looks to the basket as Austin Peay's Keisha Gregory (#22) in the second quarter. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ali Andrews (#50) battles for a rebound in the first half. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice heads to the basket in the second quarter. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (left) tries to hold on to the ball as she is pressured by Austin Peay's Keisha Gregory. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (#1) heads to the basket as teammate Ali Andrews throws a block for her. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice moves the ball between Austin Peay defenders. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger shoots over Austin Peay defenders in the first quarter of play.University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ali Andrews (left) goes in for the basket as Austin Peay's Brianne Alexander (#11) defends. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
Photographer: Holly Hart
Petra Holesinska is introduced at the start of the game against Austin Peay. University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.