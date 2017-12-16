Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, December 16, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay
| Subscribe

Illinois Women's Basketball vs Austin Peay

Sat, 12/16/2017 - 4:36pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Women's basketball vs Austin Peay, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the State Farm Center. Illinois won 59-47. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.