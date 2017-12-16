Wreaths Over America

Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Christina Penrod Sanders honors the memory of Justin Penrod with a wreath Saturday morning at the Danville national Cemetery.
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois, Junior, Matthew Mah a member of the NROTC honors William Parsons by placing a wreath at his grave in the Danville national Cemetery.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Charles Dukes, Prisoner of War-World War II lays down a wreath honoring all POW and MIA servicemen.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rick Daily Jr. lays down a wreath honoring the memory of his father, Rick Daily Sr.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tony Henson Director of the Danville national Cemetery shares some opening remarks.
Photographer: Holly Hart
David and Julia Wilson lay down wreath in honor of their son Tyler on Saturday morning at Danville National Cemetery.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jim Hopper salutes all who served during the playing of Taps, Saturday morning at Danville National Cemetery.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Scott Croft of St. Joseph part of the Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard participates in the Wreaths Over America Ceremony.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wreaths Across America Ceremony, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Danville National Cemetery. Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Those Who Serve.
