Local Santa Claus sightings

Our photographers found Santa Claus making appearances all over the News-Gazette area during the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Santa makes his appearance in the Parade of Lights to the delight of the crowd. The Champaign Center Partnership presents the 17th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, this years theme "Miracle on Neil Street" features family friendly fun with carriage rides, visits with Santa, the Parade of Lights and the lighting of the downtown Christmas Tree. Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Lily Ahart, 9 years old of St. Joe visits with Santa at Big Grove Tavern on Saturday afternoon. The Champaign Center Partnership presents the 17th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, this years theme "Miracle on Neil Street" features family friendly fun with carriage rides, visits with Santa, the Parade of Lights and the lighting of the downtown Christmas Tree. Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mrs Claus waves to young and old lined up in downtown Champaign for the 17th Annual Parade of Lights. The Champaign Center Partnership presents the 17th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, this years theme "Miracle on Neil Street" features family friendly fun with carriage rides, visits with Santa, the Parade of Lights and the lighting of the downtown Christmas Tree. Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Santa takes time out from his busy schedule to make an appearance in the Rantoul Christmas Parade. The Rantoul Christmas Parade, Friday, December 1, 2017 in downtown Rantoul.
Photographer: Fred Kroner
Alexis Nickrent, 3, of Mahomet tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas at Santa's House (Phoenex Consulting). On Friday, Dec. 1, the 421 E. Main St. location was a must-stop shop for children and parents to greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and have their pictures taken by Sweet Lemonade Photography.
Photographer: Fred Kroner
Campbell Minick, 5, of Mahomet tells Santa Claus what she for Christmas at Santa's House (Phoenex Consulting). On Friday, Dec. 1, the 421 E. Main St. location was a must-stop shop for children and parents to greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and have their pictures taken by Sweet Lemonade Photography.
Photographer: Emily Jankauski
Mr. and Mrs. Claus greet the youngsters who packed Mahomet-Seymour High School's cafeteria for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2. Pictured from left: Kaden Hackett, Carson Hackett and Conner Lunt (cousin).
Pets lined up on Main Street last Sunday to meet Santa at his home (Phoenix Consulting). The Hyde family's 7-year-old golden retriever, Lincoln, had his photo taken by Labrador Lane Photography. Pet photos occurred from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and required a $10 donation. All proceeds benefited PetNet Rescue. Lincoln Hyde is a PetNet Rescue dog.
Photographer: Emily Jankauski
The Church family snapped a quick family photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2. Pictured from left: Miranda, Samuel, Elijah and Dan Church.
Photographer: Fred Kroner
Noah Dyson, 10, of Mahomet tells Santa Claus what he wants for Christmas at Santa's House (Phoenex Consulting). On Friday, Dec. 1, the 421 E. Main St. location was a must-stop shop for children and parents to greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and have their pictures taken by Sweet Lemonade Photography.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial senior Nicholaus Langenfeld, dressed as Santa Claus, crosses University Avenue with other members of the Centennial Expressions Choir as they walk from the Champaign Police Department to their next stop at Manzella's Italian Patio during their annual "Caning Day" in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tori Peete, 6 years old of Urbana tries to remember everything on her Christmas list as Santa listens patiently. Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglas Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglas Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brella Peete, 4 years old of Urbana tells Santa what is on her wish list this Christmas. Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglas Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Olivia Elam, 2 years old and Jaden Johnson, 5 years old of Champaign get a photo with Mrs. Claus Saturday morning at the Douglas Center. Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglas Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Whitney Peete, 3 years old of Urbana has he photo taken with Santa Claus, Saturday morning at the Douglas Center. Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglas Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Clark Family gets acquainted with good old Santa Claus. Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, December 9, 2017 hosted by the Champaign Park District at the Douglas Center in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rob Siedenburg, of Champaign, dressed as Santa Claus, poses for photos with Tian Ye, left, and Hua Peng, both of China, at the Lincoln Square Mall Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 in Urbana. More than 100 international students came for a Christmas-focused English Conversation class put on by Great News Radio.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
MTD bus driver Dave Hissong waits with a bus at the Lot E-14 south shelter stop on the University of Illinois campus Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
MTD bus driver Dave Hissong wears a Santa hat while driving a bus on the University of Illinois campus Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
MTD bus driver Dave Hissong's reflection is seen in his rearview mirror while driving a bus on the University of Illinois campus Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
MTD bus driver Dave Hissong pulls away from the Lot E-14 stop while driving a bus on the University of Illinois campus Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 in Champaign.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Homer Santa Kent Dunn laughs it up while helping out at a toy drive in Champaign on Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Santa Clause,(Barry Leonard) poses for a picture with Jorja Redman, 6, Bement, at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evelyn Elwell, 1, Champaign, studies Santa Clause (Barry Leonard) while sitting on his lap at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Santa Clause,(Barry Leonard) poses for a picture with Alison, left, Justin, right and Julia 3, all Morgan of Champaign at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Photographer: Della Perrone
at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market in Urbana on December 4, 2017
Kayelyn Lee shares a giggle while visiting with Santa at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market.
Photographer: Della Perrone
at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market in Urbana on December 4, 2017
Teegan Hall engages in a pinky agreement with Santa at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market at Lincoln Square.
