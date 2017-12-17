Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Fatal accident closes Georgetown road

Local Santa Claus sightings
| Subscribe

Local Santa Claus sightings

Sun, 12/17/2017 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas

Our photographers found Santa Claus making appearances all over the News-Gazette area during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.