HS Girls' Basketball: Unity at Rantoul

Unity vs. Rantoul in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Myejoi Williams goes up with a shot surrounded by Unity defenders in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity head coach Braden Heil looks at the scoreboard during a timeout in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Courtney Sutherland is introduced before a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity's Elyce Knudsen and Rantoul's Myejoi Williams go up for the opening tip in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul head coach Elizabeth Dietz talks to her starting five players before the start of a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Myejoi Williams pulls down a rebound between Unity's Rysa Stacy (5) and Jordy Curtis (4) in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity's Hannah Rutledge and Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson wrestle for the ball in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity's Jordy Curtis secures a loose ball between Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson (21) and Jada Mosley (3) in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity's Elyce Knudsen blocks the shot attempt of Rantoul's Courtney Sutherland in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson is fouled by Unity's Martina Miebach on shot attempt in the first half a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Jada Mosley chases a loose ball near Unity's Abbie Charleston in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Jada Mosley goes up for a layup on Unity's Abbie Charleston in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Elaine Barnett pulls down a rebound near Unity's Abbie Charleston in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's JawDayjha McClyde looks to pass around Unity's Abbie Charleston in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity's Hannah Rutledge tries to pull the ball away from Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Emma Mihaly knocks the ball away from Unity's Hanna Rutledge in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Unity's Abbie Charleston tries to elude Rantoul's Elaine Barnett after grabbing a first-half rebound in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Rantoul's Faith Johnson threads a pass between Unity defenders in a prep game at Rantoul Township High School on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
