HS Boys' Basketball: Monticello at PBL
Tue, 12/19/2017 - 2:33pm | Rick Danzl

Monticello remains undefeated with a 66-39 win over PBL in a prep game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

