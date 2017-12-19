Monticello remains undefeated with a 66-39 win over PBL in a prep game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
HS Boys' Basketball: Monticello at PBL
Photographer: Rick Danzl
PBL's Drake Schrodt secures a loose ball between Monticello's Johnny Dawson, left, and Calvin Fisher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
PBL's Tyler Pichon saves a ball near Monticello's Johnny Dawson in the first half at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Luke Stokowski elevates for a rebound in the first half at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Benton Singleton hangs on the rim after attempting a dunk in the first half at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
PBL's Kyle Poll drives past Monticello's Alex Bundy at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello head coach Kevin Roy talks to his team at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer watches the action from the bench at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Devin Graham goes up with a shot between PBL's Dalton Busboom, left, and Drake Schrodt in the first half at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Noah Wright dribbles up court being chased by PBL's Austin Gooden in the first half at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
The ball bounces away from a group of players including Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) and PBL's Kyle Poll, left, Austin Gooden, and Ben Jarboe, right at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
PBL's Ben Jarboe (30) and Austin Gooden (22) challenge a shot attempt by Monticello's Alek Bundy at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
PBL's Jake Rich has his shot attempt blocked by Monticello's Calvin Fisher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Devin Graham defends PBL'sTyler Pichon at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
PBL's Tyler Pichon drives to the basket between four Monticello defenders at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Luke Stokowski goes up for a shot near PBL's Austin Gooden at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher dives to pass the ball at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher goes up for a dunk attempt at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Monticello's Alek Bundy swats a loose ball away from PBL's Kyle Poll at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
