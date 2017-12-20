St. Joseph-Ogden basketball beat Cissna Park 47-31 in the Leader Classic title game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
HS Boys' Basketball: Cissna Park at SJ-O
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park teammates huddle together on the floor during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden cheerleaders perform on the court during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jack Cook (2) runs through a tunnel of pompoms during starting lineups before the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Bailey Sluis (14) looks for an open play against the defense of St. Joseph-Ogden's Bryce Haake (1) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jordan Brooks (30) moves the ball against the defense of Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bryce Haake (1) shoots under pressure from Cissna Park's Ian Rogers (24), Julian Stadeli (35) and Christian Stadeli (40) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jack Cook (2) reaches for a rebound over Cissna Park's Christian Stadeli (40) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bryce Haake (1) looks for an open pass as Cissna Park's Ian Rogers (24) defends during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park Head Coach Kevin Long watches from the bench during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Cain (21) tries to pass under pressure from Cissna Park's Bailey Sluis (14) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bryce Haake (1) takes a shot over Cissna Park's Julian Stadeli (35) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keanen Swanson (23) steps over Cissna Park's Keegan Boyle (10) while reaching for a loose ball during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Ian Rogers (24) tries to protect the ball from the defense of St. Joseph-Ogden's Bryce Haake (1) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) protects the ball from the defense of St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Cain (21) during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
Members of the St. Joseph-Ogden Dance Team perform on the court at halftime during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keanen Swanson (23) battles against Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) for a rebounding position during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden Head Coach Brian Brooks looks at the scoreboard during the last game of the Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph-Ogden players after winning the last game of the Leader Classic against Cissna Park at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in St. Joseph.
