On The Town: Crisis Nursery Holiday Market 2017

The Crisis Nursery Holiday Market in Urbana on December 4, 2017
Crisis Nursery representatives on hand for the organization's Holiday Market were Director of Development Angie Marker, Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Renae Kirkton, board member James Young, board president Joe Bubon, and board member Caleb Miller.
Parkland golfer Tyler Woods helps Aubree Weinstein (age 4) shop for family members at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market at Lincoln Square.
Sara Yant (center) and her children Megan and Caleb volunteered at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market.
Kayelyn Lee shares a giggle while visiting with Santa at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market.
Jacek Newell(cq) (left) gets some help with gift wrapping his selections from Parkland Golf Team player Tyler Woods at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market at Lincoln Square.
Three year old Aubrey Boas(cq), with the help of Parkland golfer Drew Sobol, looks over the selections before choosing a gift for her mother at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market held at Lincoln Square.
Levi Lee (age 6) considers his options while shopping for family members at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market.
Four year old Aubree Weinstein shows off a giraffe she selected while shopping at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market.
Jamie Boas peeks through the window to watch her three year old daughter, Aubrey, shop at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market. Parents waited in the corridor while their children shopped with volunteer supervisors.
Some of the Parkland College Golf Team on hand to volunteer helping children shop for family members at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market. In front from the left are Connor Poffinbarger, Luke Baker, and Arvy Shongwe. Standing (from the left) are Kyle Edwards, Tyler Woods, Andreas Nielsen, and coach Corbin Sebens.
Teegan Hall engages in a pinky agreement with Santa at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market at Lincoln Square.
Three year old Aubrey Boas(cq) looks over the selections before choosing a gift for her mother at the Crisis Nursery Holiday Market held at Lincoln Square.
