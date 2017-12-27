Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, December 28, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
| Subscribe

HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:34pm | Stephen Haas

Judah Christian vs. Villa Grove/Heritage in a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands. Judah Christian won the game 74-56.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.