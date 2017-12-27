Judah Christian vs. Villa Grove/Heritage in a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands. Judah Christian won the game 74-56.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Jared Stevens (13) drives to the basket against Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Villa Grove/Heritage Head Coach Corey White calls out from the bench in the first half of a high school basketball game against Judah Christian at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Will Wilson (33) protects the ball from the reach of Judah Christian’s Cade Chitty (35) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Ierik Sorenson (11) heads down the court against Judah Christian during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Stuart Wolf (00) puts up a shot against Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Manny Crafton (1) shoots against Judah Christian during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian’s Cade Chitty (35) grabs a rebound against Villa Grove/Heritage’s Will Wilson (33) and Ierik Sorenson (11) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Ierik Sorenson (11) shoots under pressure from Judah Christian’s Daniel Alston (21) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Villa Grove/Heritage cheerleaders perform during a timeout in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Jared Stevens (13) and Ierik Sorenson (11) team up against Judah Christian’s Jacob Jones (10) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Will Wilson (33), Kane Davison (10) and Jared Stevens (13) battle for a loose ball against Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) and Camden Payan (3) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Jared Stevens (13) shoots against Judah Christian during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Kane Davison (10) and Cole Thomas (5) defend against Judah Christian’s Daniel Alston (21) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.