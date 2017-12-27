HS Boys' Basketball: Lexington vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Lexington vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands. Lexington won the game 50-30.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Troy Baird (3) shoots under pressure from Lexington's Adam Baillie (1) in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Austin Hinchman (12) reaches for the jump ball at the start of the first half of a high school basketball game against Lexington at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm teammates surround Lexington's Konner Tolan (50) under the basket in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Head Coach Rob Lorenzen watches from the bench in the first half of a high school basketball game against Lexington at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Brody Cosat (45) shoots against Lexington's Konner Tolan (50) in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Troy Baird (3) makes a move for the basket against the defense of Lexington's Will White (2) in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm cheerleaders call out from the baseline during a high school basketball game against Lexington at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
