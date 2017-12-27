Salt Fork vs. judah Christian in a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands. Salt Fork won the game 63-57.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Blaize Cobb-Griffin (4) shoots against Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Brady McMasters (5) drives to the basket past Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Blaize Cobb-Griffin (4) and Brady McMasters (5) celebrate after a travel call against Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Brady McMasters (5) blocks a shot from Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) and Tyler Grenda (40) block out for a rebound against Salt Fork’s Caine Wilson (23) in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the 2017 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Salt Fork cheerleaders call out from the floor during a timeout in the first half of a high school basketball game against Judah Christian at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the 2017 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Brady McMasters (5) heads down the court against the defense of Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the 2017 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) passes to Philip Coulter (20) in the first half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the 2017 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Gavin Chew (32) shoots under pressure from Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian’s Cade Chitty (35) shoots past the defense of Salt Fork’s Gavin Chew (32), Matthew Wrzosek (3) and Brady McMasters (5) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) calls out for an open pass in the second half of a high school basketball game against Salt Fork at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian's Daniel Alston (21) defends against Salt Fork’s Brady McMasters (5) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) makes a move toward the basket against Salt Fork’s Brady McMasters (5) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Judah Christian's Daniel Alston (21) shoots against Salt Fork in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork’s Blaize Cobb-Griffin (4) shoots over the reach of Judah Christian’s Philip Coulter (20) and Judah Christian's Connor Lash (31) in the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.