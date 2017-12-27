Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Judah Christian

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:52pm | Stephen Haas

Salt Fork vs. judah Christian in a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands. Salt Fork won the game 63-57.

