GCMS lost to Stark County 51-47 in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
HS Girls' Basketball: GCMS vs. Stark County
Photographer: Rick Danzl
GCMS's Claire Retherford, right, reaches for a loose ball with Stark County's Sydney Wisnefski in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
GCMS's Makenzi Bielfeldt grabs a loose ball between Stark County's Abby Stotler, left, and Natalie Murphy in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
GCMS's Claire Retherford pulls down a rebound in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
GCMS's Megan Moody, center, reaches for a loose ball between Stark County's Sydney Wisnefski, left, and McKenzie Wages in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
GCMS coach Keri Dornbusch talks to Emily Clinton in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
GCMS's Hanna Hathaway collides with Stark County's Olivia Hopp on a drive in the second half in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
