HS Girls' Basketball: GCMS vs. Stark County
Thu, 12/28/2017 - 5:36pm | Rick Danzl

GCMS lost to Stark County 51-47 in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
 

