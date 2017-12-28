Monticello defeated Tuscola 54-42 in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Cassie Russo and Monticello's Tatum McCall tangle while fighting for a rebound in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Tatum McCall tries to fight her way around Tuscola's Alexis Koester in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Grace Dietrich, left, and Cassie Russo scrap with Monticello's Tiffany Montgomery for a loose ball in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Tim Kohlbecker directs his team in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Grace Dietrich peels the ball away from Monticello's Emily Wilson in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Tatum McCall elevates for a 3-point shot in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Natalie Bates is fouled by Monticello's Tatum McCall in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Zanna Myers (15) celebrates after sinking a 3-point shot with Tatum McCall in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Cassie Russo tries to block a shot by Monticello's Jayna Burger in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Jayna Burger pulls down a rebound in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Grace Dietrich defends Monticello's Emily Wilson in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Zanna Myers drives on Tuscola's Natalie Bates in the second half of the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello coach David Beery argues a call in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Lexie Russo, left, and Brynn Tabeling collapse on Monticello's Tatum McCall in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
-
HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola and Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Natalie Bates drives past Monticello's Emily Wilson in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.