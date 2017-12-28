Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Girls' Basketball: Tuscola vs. Monticello
Thu, 12/28/2017 - 5:42pm | Rick Danzl

Monticello defeated Tuscola 54-42 in the Sages Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

