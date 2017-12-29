Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, December 29, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys' Basketball: BSN Boys Basketball Classic
| Subscribe

HS Boys' Basketball: BSN Boys Basketball Classic

Fri, 12/29/2017 - 8:25pm | Rick Danzl

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin defeated Salt Fork 58-31 in the Championship game and Judah Christian topped Watseka 71-65 in the Third-place game in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.