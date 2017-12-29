HS Boys' Basketball: BSN Boys Basketball Classic

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin defeated Salt Fork 58-31 in the Championship game and Judah Christian topped Watseka 71-65 in the Third-place game in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Drew Reifsteck collides with Salt Fork's Gavin Chew (32) after driving past Blaize Cobb-Griffin in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Judah Christian's Cade Chitty floats in with a shot in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Watseka and Judah Christian in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Judah Christian's Josh Candler floats past Watseka's Drew Hagen for a layup and in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Judah Christian's Daniel Alston elevates over Watseka's Drew Hagen with a shot in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Watseka's Brendan Fletcher drives on Judah Christian's Cade Chitty in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Watseka's Ben Lyzkicki muscles up a shot on Judah Christian's Josh Candler, left, in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Watseka's Blake Castonguay loses the ball after colliding with Judah Christian's Tyler Grenda in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Drew Reifsteck swats the ball away from Salt Fork's Gavin Chew in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor puts up a shot in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Wyatt Edwards flips a pass between Salt Fork's Brady McMasters, left, and Payton Taylor in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Salt Fork head coach Andrew Johnson argues a call in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Salt Fork's Gavin Chew flips a pass between Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Josh Stephens (5) and Hunter Keith (11) in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Drew Reifsteck flips up a shot near Salt Fork's Chase Schmidt in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin head coach Gary Tidwell in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Salt Fork's Blaize Cobb-Griffin fouls Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Jared Dazey in the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
