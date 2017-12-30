University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon, Saturday, December 30, 2017, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Antelopes 62-58.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) shoots over Grand Canyon's Keonta Vernon in the first half.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (#3) out maneuver's Grand Canyon's Shaq Carr in the first half.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) powers past Grand Canyon's Matt Jackson (#5) during the first half of play.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Aaron Jordan goes in for a shot.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon, Saturday, December 30, 2017, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Antelopes 62-58.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's De'monte Williams.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon, Saturday, December 30, 2017, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Antelopes 62-58.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Trent Frazier lays the ball in during the second half.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
A young fan cheers on the Illini in the second half against Grand Canyon.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood questions a call as Grand Canyon Head Coach Dan Marjorie looks on.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (left) and Leron Black celebrate their win over Grand Canyon Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood has a word with Aaron Jordan as Jordan comes out of the game after committing a foul in the second half.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Former NBA standout Dan Majerle, Head Coach of Grand Canyon.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Finke.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Da'Monte Williams (right) drives hard on Grand Canyon's Shaq Carr (left) defends, Grand Canyon Head Coach Dan Majerle shouts directions from the sideline.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Finke puts up a shot over the heads of Grand Canyon defenders in the first half of play.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aaron Jordan (#23) passes the ball to Michael Finke (#43) in the first half against Grand Canyon.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Trent Frazier (#1) lays the ball in as Grand Canyon's Fifi Aidoo (right) defends.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Trent Frazier drives to the basket as Grand Canyon's Shaq Carr defends.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (#2) puts up a shot as Grand Canyon's Keonta Vernon (#24) defends.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Finke puts up a one handed shot as Grand Canyon's Joshua Braun (#2) defends.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Normal-West student and Illinois Class of 2019 recruit, Francis Okoro attends the Illinois Grand Canyon game.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini great Jerry Colangelo waves to the crowd at the State Farm Center during a time out in the first half.
UI Men's Basketball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Assistant Coach Jamall Walker reacts from the bench.
