On The Town: Allerton All is Bright and Holiday Showcase 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton All is Bright and Holiday Showcase event in Monticello on December 8, 2017
Vivianne Velazquez shows her son some plant material as she selects items to make ornaments at the Allerton Visitors Center. Guests made the ornaments from natural materials found in the park in the activity presented by Allerton Park and the Monticello Area Arts Council.
Monticello Director of Community Development, Callie Jo Mc Farland, poses for a photo with the Girl with a Scarf in Allerton Park gardens during the All is Bright event. The annual event features special holiday lighting throughout the gardens and paths from the mansion parking lot to the Viistors Center.
Tom Mann helps hang festive lights in one of the tents in the Allerton Park mansion courtyard during All is Bright and the Holiday Showcase.
Macy Aldridge (left) with her grandmother, Debra Aldridge at the Allerton Park All is Bright and Holiday Showcase event.
Four friends take a break on an elaborate antique settee after shopping at the Allerton Showcase in the mansion. From the left are Saloni Chawla, Zoey Wang, Yun Huang, and Wei Cui.
The Champaign-Urbana Theater Company Dickensian Carolers pose for a photo in the Allerton Park mansion courtyard.
Volunteer Jeremy Herrera prepared evergreen in the Visitor Center auditorium at Allerton Park. The Monticello Arts Council and Allerton offered ornament making with natural materials found in the park.
Lauren Russell and her daugther, Asa Russell made ornaments at Allerton Park during the All is Bright event. The Monticello Arts Council and Allerton offered ornament making with natural materials found in the park.
Ellie Mae Dirks concentrates on gluing her ornament parts together at Allerton Park during the All is Bright event. The Monticello Arts Council and Allerton offered ornament making with natural materials found in the park.
Vivianne Velazquez smells dried lavendar as she selects items to make ornaments at the Allerton Visitors Center. Guests made the ornaments from natural materials found in the park in the activity presented by Allerton Park and the Monticello Area Arts Council.
Allerton employee, Melissa Chitwood (left) prepares popcorn for volunteer Nancy Snedden at the Allerton Park Visitors Center.
Jill, the 6 year old Black Clydesdale, poses with her owners, Beth and Martin Saupe of Merrybeth Farm during the Allerton Park All is Bright and Holiday Showcase. Carriage rides through the park were offered as part of the festivities during the annual event.
Amy Hedrick helps Mason Robinson with gluing his ornament in the Visitor Center auditorium at Allerton Park. The Monticello Arts Council and Allerton offered ornament making with natural materials found in the park.
Dennis and Mary Paul take a twilight stroll through the Allerton Park gardens during the All is Bright and Holiday Showcase event.
Tom Hanks(cq) of Decatur (left) with his sister Kathy Hanks Hantle of Danvers, visit with Allerton employee, Alex Lourash as they warm themselves at the Allerton meadow during the All is Bright and Holiday Showcase event. Mr. Hanks had not visited the park in 20 years.
